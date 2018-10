As the 2019 general elections draw nearer,Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has asked youths across the country to ensure that credible leaders are elected into office in all the spheres of political positions.

Speaking at the official opening of the 2018 batch C orientation course for corps members, the Commissioner for Youth and Development Ifeanyi Onwuyiagba who represented Governor Okorocha asked the Corps Members to live above board.

