Home News Okoya donates cash, relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa
Okoya donates cash, relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa
News
Nigeria
0

Okoya donates cash, relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa

0
0
now viewing

Okoya donates cash, relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa

now playing

Floods kill two persons, houses submerged in Dambatta

now playing

Cities face dramatic rise in heat, flood risks by 2050 - Research

now playing

Flood: Quebec residents weep as govt declares state of emergency

now playing

Govt declares state of emergency as floods ravage parts of Missouri

now playing

Ogun raises alarm on heat stress as rains approach

Image result for Okoya donates cash, relief materials to flood victims in BayelsaPhilanthropist and former Commissioner For Special Duties, Reuben Okoya is calling on people indigenous to Bayelsa at home and abroad to support the State Government to cater for persons displaced by flood. Expressing concern over the increasing number of persons displaced by the natural hazard, Okoya visited communities in four Local Government Areas where he also donated cash, food and other relief materials to the victims.

Our correspondent reports that despite it is the tenth month of the year 2018, communities in Bayelsa are
experiencing including levels of flooding.  More flooding has led to more displaced persons seeking shelter on higher
grounds.

Visiting Internally Displaced Persons’ Camps in Ogbia and Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Council Area, Architect Reuben Okoya made donations of cash, food and other relief materials.

The Bomoundi-born philanthropist was also at the IDP camp in Boro Town-Orubiri in Kolokuma/Opokuma Council Area and later, the Saint John’s Catholic Church IDP camp in Igbogene, Yenagoa Council Area where he also
donated to the welfare of the displaced persons.

Related Posts

Floods kill two persons, houses submerged in Dambatta

TVCN 0

Cities face dramatic rise in heat, flood risks by 2050 – Research

TVCN 0

Flood: Quebec residents weep as govt declares state of emergency

tvcnews 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies