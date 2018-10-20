Okoya donates cash, relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa

Philanthropist and former Commissioner For Special Duties, Reuben Okoya is calling on people indigenous to Bayelsa at home and abroad to support the State Government to cater for persons displaced by flood. Expressing concern over the increasing number of persons displaced by the natural hazard, Okoya visited communities in four Local Government Areas where he also donated cash, food and other relief materials to the victims.

Our correspondent reports that despite it is the tenth month of the year 2018, communities in Bayelsa are

experiencing including levels of flooding. More flooding has led to more displaced persons seeking shelter on higher

grounds.

Visiting Internally Displaced Persons’ Camps in Ogbia and Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Council Area, Architect Reuben Okoya made donations of cash, food and other relief materials.

The Bomoundi-born philanthropist was also at the IDP camp in Boro Town-Orubiri in Kolokuma/Opokuma Council Area and later, the Saint John’s Catholic Church IDP camp in Igbogene, Yenagoa Council Area where he also

donated to the welfare of the displaced persons.

