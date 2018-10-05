Home News Ondo APC members commend Oshiomhole for clearing 3 Senators ahead 2019
Ondo APC members commend Oshiomhole for clearing 3 Senators ahead 2019
Ondo APC members commend Oshiomhole for clearing 3 Senators ahead 2019

Ondo APC members commend Oshiomhole for clearing 3 Senators ahead 2019

APC members in Ondo North senatorial district, who are supporters of Senator Ajayi Boroffice, have thrown their weight behind the action of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for clearing three serving senators to re-contest in the 2019 elections.

They say Oshiomhole’s step is in the right direction, as committed and loyal party members, should always be rewarded.

On his part, Senator Boroffice encouraged members of the party to work together for a landmark victor, in the 2019 elections

