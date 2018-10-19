Home News Ondo Assembly dissolves 16 LG Caretaker Committees
Ondo Assembly dissolves 16 LG Caretaker Committees
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Ondo Assembly dissolves 16 LG Caretaker Committees

0
0
now viewing

Ondo Assembly dissolves 16 LG Caretaker Committees

now playing

Tinubu visits Afenifere helmsman in Akure

now playing

CSR: Ondo inaugurates Executives of Oil Community Associations

Akeredolu -TVC
now playing

Ondo govt to clamp down on buildings without approvals

Image result for Ondo Assembly dissolves 16 LG Caretaker CommitteesThe Ondo State House of Assembly has dissolved the 18 Local Government Caretaker Committees, in the state.

The dissolution came into effect on Thursday at the plenary of members of the Assembly in Akure.

The lawmakers had, on April 18, granted another six-month tenure extension to the 18 caretaker committees.

The Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Oluwasegun Ajimotokin, representing Irele State Constituency, moved the motion for the dissolution of the caretaker committees.

Ajimotokin noted that the tenure of the caretaker chairmen had earlier been elongated for six months, which elapsed, on the 17th of October.

Related Posts

Tinubu visits Afenifere helmsman in Akure

TVCN 0

CSR: Ondo inaugurates Executives of Oil Community Associations

TVCN 0
Akeredolu -TVC

Ondo govt to clamp down on buildings without approvals

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies