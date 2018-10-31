Home Business Ondo holds stakeholders meeting on budgeting
Image result for Ondo holds stakeholders meeting on budgetingOndo State Government has said it has awarded no fewer than three hundred and eighteen road projects worth over N28 billion in Ondo Central senatorial district of the state in the 2018 budgetary provision between January and September.

This is aside other projects being carried out by various Ministry and Extral Ministerial Departments of Government.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu disclosed this at the Town hall meeting on preparedness of 2019 budget

Akeredolu, who was represented by Wale Akinterinwa, the State Commissioner for finance said the meeting became necessary to harvest inputs of the people with a view to including them in the state’s 2019 budgetary process.

He enjoined residents of the state to continue to contribute their quotas in order to justify the confidence reposed in them by the government.

