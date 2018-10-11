Ondo hosts National Council on Environment conference

Ondo state Government is to host the 12th edition of the National Council of Environment in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The event which will take place between October 28th and November 1, 2018 is part of efforts to tackle environmental challenges confronting Nigeria.

Chief of Staff to the state governor, and Chairman, Local Organizing Committee, Olugbenga Ale, who disclosed this in Akure after a meeting with the representatives of the Federal Ministry of Environment from Abuja, noted that the country is battling with many environmental challenges.

According to him, most of these environmental challenges which included, security challenges, food security, housing security, health, and human life security determined and traceable to the way and manner through which people manage their life.

He said “If we are to, as a nation,effectively address these problems, there is the need for us to take a critical look at the existing environmental laws, policies, regulations, standards, programmers and institutions that are wide spread for proper consolidation and coordination as may be appropriate.

Speaking on the theme of this year theme tagged “Environment and security in Nigeria: Consolidating Nigeria’s Environment Sector Reforms Towards Sustainable Development”, Ale described the theme as germane and crucial as every human being depends on the environment for a living and survival.

Ale said the meeting would afford the state the opportunity to look into the degradation of the Ayetoro coastal community while stakeholders and professional would prefer solutions to the challenges confronting the people of the area.

The community is almost wipe off and this will draw attention to the area and save the community from going to extinction and we are sure relevant agencies and stakeholders will proffer solution to address the challenges confronting the people of the area.

