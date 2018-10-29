Ondo state Govt. set to empower over 200 traders in fish business

Ondo state government has concluded arrangements to empower over two hundred businessmen and women of Ilaje and Ese Odo local government areas, through the procurement of modern fish smoking machine.

The fish smoking machine will be procured by the Ondo state oil producing areas development commission, OSOPADEC to assist the people to produce hygienic smoked fish, acceptable in the international market.

Chairman of the Agency, Gbenga Edema says the idea is to strongly empower the fishermen and women in the state

