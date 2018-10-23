Ondo state govt. signs MOU to construct road linking Lagos state

Ondo state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Chinese firm to construct a dual carriage way from Akure to Araromi seaside in Ilaje local government area.

The road project is to complement the proposed link road between Araromi seaside and Lekki in Lagos state and decongest Ore Sagamu expressway.

Chairman of the Ondo state oil producing area development commission, OSOPADEC, Gbenga Edema, says the project is geared to improve economic activities in the oil rich region of the state.

State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu while speaking during signing of the MOU declared that his administration will do everything to improve economic status of the state.

