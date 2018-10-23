Home Business Ondo state govt. signs MOU to construct road linking Lagos state
Ondo state govt. signs MOU to construct road linking Lagos state
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Ondo state govt. signs MOU to construct road linking Lagos state

0
0
now viewing

Ondo state govt. signs MOU to construct road linking Lagos state

now playing

Key players advocate welfare of oil-producing communities

now playing

Ex-militants participate in amnesty programme, says OSOPADEC

now playing

OSOPADEC restates commitment to develop mandate areas

Ondo state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Chinese firm to construct a dual carriage way from Akure to Araromi seaside in Ilaje local government area.

The road project is to complement the proposed link road between Araromi seaside and Lekki in Lagos state and decongest Ore Sagamu expressway.

Chairman of the Ondo state oil producing area development commission, OSOPADEC, Gbenga Edema, says the project is geared to improve economic activities in the oil rich region of the state.

State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu while speaking during signing of the MOU declared that his administration will do everything to improve economic status of the state.

Related Posts

Key players advocate welfare of oil-producing communities

TVCN 0

Ex-militants participate in amnesty programme, says OSOPADEC

TVCN 0

OSOPADEC restates commitment to develop mandate areas

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies