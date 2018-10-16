Home Business Ondo to create jobs through establishment of digital village
Image result for Ondo to create jobs through establishment of digital villageOndo state government is set to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the state through the establishment of a data village.

Youths with secondary school certificates and graduates who are searching for jobs will be exposed to different computer trainings.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo state Governor on Information & Communication Technology (ICT), Olumbe Akinkugbe disclosed this at an interactive session with Journalists in Akure.

He added that government is boosting economic frontiers of individuals through application of digital technology

