One person confirmed dead, nine rescued in Anambra building collapse

One of the two workers trapped in Wednesday’s rubble of the building which collapsed in Otolo-Nnewi, Anambra State is dead.

The Senior special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on State Emergency Management Agency, Emeka Obinwa said more equipment have been deployed to support what is already on ground.

He assured that the state government would ensure casualties are reduced in the evacuation process .

According to SP Mohammed Haruna, Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) who confirmed the incident, said the building belong to one Collins Avoyi.

Haruna said nine of the trapped persons have been rescued and taken to hospital while effort was on to get the remaining two out of the rubbles. He said the trapped workers included foreign masons from the Republic of Togo.

“A three storey building belonging to one Mr Avoyi Collins ‘m’ collapsed at Okpuno Otolo in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State.

“Police Patrol rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent looters from taking advantage of the situation to steal.

“So far, nine of them were rescued alive from the collapsed building while efforts are ongoing to rescue two others who are still trapped inside the debris.

“Meanwhile, the rescued victims were rushed to the Community Health Center, Okpuno for medical attention and investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



