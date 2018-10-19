Ooni of Ife unveils new wife, Shilekunola

The arole Oodua and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday unveiled his new wife, Queen Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi.

Ooni made the announcement through his social media platforms on Friday.

The foremost monarch praised his new Olori for her beauty, uniqueness and royal qualities and most especially, the fear of God she has

“I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

“Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa.

“You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen,’’ Ooni said in a post.

It would be recalled that Oba Ogunwusi was previously married to two women at separate times, the more recent of which was Queen Zaynab Otiti-Obanor.

Share this: Tweet



