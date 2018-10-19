Home Entertainment Ooni of Ife unveils new wife, Shilekunola
Ooni of Ife unveils new wife, Shilekunola
Entertainment
News
Nigeria
0

Ooni of Ife unveils new wife, Shilekunola

0
0
now viewing

Ooni of Ife unveils new wife, Shilekunola

now playing

One person confirmed dead, nine rescued in Anambra building collapse

now playing

NAFDAC on high alert over drug containing human parts

now playing

NHIS boss, Usman Yusuf suspended by governing council

now playing

Foreign exchange drops by $1.09 billion in two weeks.

now playing

Senate to investigate alleged $3.8 billion subsidy budget

Image result for ooni of ifeThe arole Oodua and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday unveiled his new wife, Queen Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi.

Ooni made the announcement through his social media platforms on Friday.

The foremost monarch praised his new Olori for her beauty, uniqueness and royal qualities and most especially, the fear of God she has

“I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

“Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa.

“You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen,’’ Ooni said in a post.

It would be recalled that Oba Ogunwusi was previously married to two women at separate times, the more recent of which was Queen Zaynab Otiti-Obanor.

Related Posts

One person confirmed dead, nine rescued in Anambra building collapse

TVCN 0

NAFDAC on high alert over drug containing human parts

TVCN 0

NHIS boss, Usman Yusuf suspended by governing council

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies