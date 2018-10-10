Oshiomhole replies INEC, says Zamfara APC will field candidates in 2019

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress National, Adams Oshiomhole has disputed INEC’s claim that the Zamfara chapter of the pary failed to meet the deadline for conduct of party primaries.Oshiomhole said primaries were conducted in Zamfara State and candidates emerged. The party chairman insists the APC will present candidates for next year’s governorship and national assembly elections.

INEC had in a letter on Wednesday barred the party in the state from fielding candidates into both the executive and legislative elections in 2019 over what it termed failure to meet the commission’s deadline.

