Oshoala wins second title with Dalian Quanjian in Chinese Women’s League

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, has won her second consecutive Chinese Women’s Premier League title with Dalian Quanjian following the club’s O-0 away draw against Jiangsu on Saturday Oct. the 20th, 2018

It was Dalian Quanjian’s third consecutive league title.

Dalian top the standings with 32 points. They needed a point from their last two games to confirm the title.

Their closest challengers, Jiangsu and Changchun who occupy second and third place positions respectively have 28 points each.

Oshoala, who scored 13 goals to also emerged the league goal scorer was linked up with Dalian Quanjian from Arsenal Ladies in February 2017 and won the league title in her first season.

