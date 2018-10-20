Osinbajo visits Bayelsa flood victims, says disaster is monumental

The Federal Government has pledged to partner with the Bayelsa State Government to mitigate the effect of rising flood Waters in the state. Vice president Yemi Osinbajo made the promise at Igbogene, Yenagoa Council Area, after assessing the effect of the natural hazard in communities.

Osinbajo who visited two camps accommodating displaced persons in Igbogene is also thinking of long term solutions to the perennial problem which Governor Seriake Dickson highlighted during the visit.

Osinbajo in Port Harcourt

The vice president also visited flood victims in one of the areas most affected by the disaster in Rivers State where he said the Federal Government will immediately commence shore protection projects to prevent future occurrence of flooding.

He conveyed the Federal Government’s plan to avert future flooding through construction ofshore protection along coastal communities in the state.

This latest flood has affected all 71 communities of Ahoada West LGA and most of them have already been submerged.

In a bid to get an even clearer picture of the situation, the Vice President visited another IDP camp in Akinima community.

Osibanjo has also reassured the victims that plans are being put in place to ensure their adequate resettlement when the floodwaters recede.

