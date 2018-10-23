Home News Osun 2018: Group alleges APC, PDP, SDP violated finance regulating laws
Osun 2018: Group alleges APC, PDP, SDP violated finance regulating laws
Osun 2018: Group alleges APC, PDP, SDP violated finance regulating laws

Osun 2018: Group alleges APC, PDP, SDP violated finance regulating laws

Image result for Osun 2018: Group alleges APC, PDP, SDP violated finance regulating lawsJustice Development and Peacemaker Centre has alleged that three political parties have violated campaign finance regulating laws in just concluded Osun State Governorship election.

They are the All Progressives Congress, the People’s Democratic party and the Social Democratic party .

General Coordinator of the Organization, Reverend Father Peter Akinkunmi who addressed the media on the findings of the campaign finance monitoring team, says report shows that the parties spent more than two hundred million naira for their campaigns .

