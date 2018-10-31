Osun election: Afenifere suspends Omisore for supporting APC

The Pan Yoruba socio-Political Group, Afenifere has announced the suspension of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last Governorship election in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore for one year.

He was suspended for working against the position of his party which is the stance of Afenifere.

Omisore was alleged to have aligned with the All Progressives Congress to win the rerun election in Ife South and North Local Government Areas of Osun State.

Omisore’s suspension was part of the decisions taken at the monthly meeting of the Afenifere, held at the residence of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital

