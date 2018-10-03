Home News Osun state guber elect, Oyetola recieves INEC’S certificate of return
Osun state guber elect, Oyetola recieves INEC'S certificate of return
Osun state guber elect, Oyetola recieves INEC’S certificate of return

Osun state guber elect, Oyetola recieves INEC’S certificate of return

Ambode concedes defeat, thanks party, Lagosians

Eko Disco to give free prepaid meters

BREAKING: Sanwoolu beats Ambode to emerge Lagos APC guber candidate

BREAKING: Oshiomhole affirms Lagos governorship primaries

Lagos APC kicks as NWC cancels governorship primaries

Osun State governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) has been issued the certificate of return of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to confirm his victory in the recent gubernatorial election conducted in the state.

Oyetola received the certificate from the Director of Legal Services, Oluwatoyin Babalola, who was acting in place of INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the commission’s office in Osogbo, the state capital, on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

Oyetola defeated Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the controversial election that concluded last week.

The poll closed with Oyetola winning a total 255,505 votes, 482 more votes than Adeleke’s 255,023. INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the elections, Professor Joseph Afuwape, declared Oyetola the winner in Osogbo on Thursday evening.

Senator Adeleke has promised to contest the result of the election at a tribunal, noting that he has evidence that it was rigged in favour of the winner.

