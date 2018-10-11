Home News Osunjele Ijesa monarch’s son arraigned for alleged fraud
Image result for Osunjele Ijesa monarch's son arraigned for alleged fraudThe Son of Olosunjela of Osunjele Ijesa, Oba Muhammed Babatunde has been arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrate Court over Advance Fraud Related Case. Olalekan Muhammed, a Commissioner in the Osun State Local Government Service Commission was arraigned alongside Rasheed Bakare, also an In-law to the monarch.

Police Prosecutor, Solomon Idoko who brought the accused to the court pleaded that the court should take the plea of the suspect for the police to proceed with the trial of the case.

Charges are related to the alleged criminal conspiracy and obtaining by false presence, case involving the Osun House of Assembly Leader, Timothy Owoeye currently before the court.

The case has been adjourned to the 12th of October,2018.

