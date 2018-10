The Oyo State Police Command said it has arrested a gang of cultists responsible for the death of an ex-student Ahmed Olalekan popularly known as Maku.

Maku who was an ex student of the Polytechnic Ibadan was gruesomely murdered on the 27 of August.

Briefing newsmen at the command headquarters in Ibadan where 24 suspects where paraded, Commissioner of Police Abiodun Odude restated the commitment of the police in maintaining a crime free state.

