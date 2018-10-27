Party Primary: Aggrieved APC members threaten defection

Protest has continued to meet the granting of automatic tickets by the APC to Senator Binta Masi of Adamawa North senatorial district and Adamu Kamale, representing Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency.

One of the aggrieved politicians, Joshua Sanda said many APC members in Michika and Madagali are set to leave the party, if it does not reverse its decision.

Sanda said its not fair for APC to allow aspirants to purchased forms only for some people to get automatic tickets.

More aggrieved APC aspirants Protest over party primaries in Adamawa threatening to dump the ruling party.

Share this: Tweet



