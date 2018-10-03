Home News PDP set to hold national convention to elect Pres. candidate for 2019
All measures are being put in place by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party to ensure that it holds a successful transparent National Convention to elect its presidential candidate.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbodinyan who disclosed this in Abuja, also insisted that the Party was not being blackmailed to hold the National Convention in Port Harcourt.

Kola stressed that the choice of Port Harcourt as the venue of the National Convention was put to vote at its National Executive Committee meeting.

He expressed confidence that there would be no post convention crisis because of measures put in place by the party.

