Pensioners in Ondo state have appealed to the state government to pay parts of the inherited monthly pension arrears. The pensioners who staged a peaceful protest in Akure also urged the state government to pay some of their members who are being owed gratuities from 2012 till date.

The state chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) said the state government should consider them in the scheme of things.

