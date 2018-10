An overland aircraft has just caught fire at one of the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) hangars of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

It caught fire while it was connected to the Group Ground Power Unit (GPU) of the Airport.

Eyewitnesses recalled series of explosion as the aircraft went up in flames and parts of it flew all over the airport.

Fortunately, no one in the incidence was hurt but the aircraft was badly burnt before the fire service arrived to put the fire out.

