Police confirm 55 persons dead in Kaduna communal clash
Police confirm 55 persons dead in Kaduna communal clash

Image result for Police confirm 55 persons dead in Kaduna communal clashThe Police in Kaduna state have confirmed the deaths of fifty five people, following the instability that rocked Kasuwan Magani, a community in the state, on Thursday.

Personnel of the force have also confirmed the arrest of over twenty suspects.

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai visited the community today where he condemned the conflict that led to the loss of lives and property.  He pledged his government’s commitment to peace and progress.

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of the Adara people in Kaduna state has been kidnapped. The Agom Adara, Maiwada Galadima was kidnapped on Friday with his wife and an aide.

Chairman of Kachia local government in the state, Peter Agite told TVC News in a phone call.

