Police, FRSC, others in joint operation to restore sanity on Lagos roads

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a joint operation with other sister agencies to seriously tackle traffic gridlock on roads across the state caused by lawlessness on the part of some motorists, among other factors.

Tagged ‘Operation Restore Sanity on Lagos Roads/Operation Velvet’, the police said it would henceforth impound the cars of defaulting drivers and arraign them immediately in a Mobile Court that would be attached to the joint service team to enable quick dispensation of justice to erring motorists.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, the police said it had already identified the worst hit areas, while the joint operation team involving the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had been constituted to commence enforcement activities with immediate effect.

According to Oti,: “The frustrations of commuters plying Lagos roads, substantially caused by recent upsurge in the volume of traffic and lawlessness of some road users with its attendant gridlock, has attracted the attention of the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Police Command and it has resolved to tackle the hydra-headed problem with all the seriousness it deserves in order to bring back law and order on the roads through a Joint Service Operation code named ‘Operation Restore Sanity On Lagos Roads/Operation Velvet.’

“The Command identified the underlisted places as worst hit areas requiring robust intervention by security agencies: Akpongbon Bridge, Obalende Bridge, Idumota inward Iddo, Marina, Victoria Island by Bar Beach, Ijora-Marine bridge, Oshodi Apapa Expressway, Ijora-Badia to Alakia junction, Ojuelegba under bridge, Tradefair, Alakija, Volks, Iyana-Oba, Alaba Rago, Festac 1st Gate, 2nd Rainbow, Agege Motor Road, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Allen Avenue, Agidingbi by Omole and Ile Zik to Mangoro.

“Others are Oko Oba Road, Ashade Road, College Road, Elere Oke Koto, Pedro by Charlie Boy, Ketu Mile 12, Maryland Intersection, Odo Iyana Alaro, BRT Lane inward Ojuelegba, Jibowu, Bariga Traffic towards express, Lekki Admiralty Way, Freedom Way Ikate, Chevron Roundabout, VGC Roundabout, Ilaje Bus Stop, Ajah, Ado Road by Ajah, Abraham Adesanya Roundabout, Customs Point by Agbara Bridge, Agege Road by Dopemu, Ikotun Egbeda Bus Stop and Iyana-Ipaja Roundabout.”

Oti added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal had already met with State Chairmen of all major transport unions and leadership of LASTMA and FRSC where the root causes of the chaotic traffic were traced to activities of motorists driving against traffic, adding that the relevant laws would be applied to address the situation.

“He, therefore, warns that the police in collaboration with sister agencies like the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Civil Defence Corps of Nigeria Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), will impound the cars of defaulting drivers and arraign them immediately in a Mobile Court that will be attached to the Joint Service Team to enable quick dispensation of justice to erring motorists,” Oti said.

