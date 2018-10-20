Police parade dismissed Sergeant, two others for alleged murder

The Nigeria Police Force has paraded a dismissed Police Sergeant and two others for their alleged involvement in the assassination of one Mrs. Rasheedat Jimoh in Ilorin. The Deputy Force Spokesman, Aremu Adeniran, briefed newsmen at the Force headquarters in Abuja.

On the 7th of July, 2017, one late Mrs. Rasheedat Jimoh was shot in her shop in Ilorin in the presence of her daughter and house help.

Those involved in the conspiracy included a dismissed Sergeant, Oche Ellah, who is now being paraded for allegedly selling the gun that was used to kill Mrs. Jimoh.

Other suspects paraded includes the principal suspect who fired the shot, 18 Year old Ibrahim Aminu and 28 year old Saadi Abubakar who bought the Barreta Pistol that was used to kill the victim.

Speaking during the parade the Deputy Force Spokesman, Aremu Adeniran said one barreta Pistol and 19 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

The principal suspect, Ibrahim Aminu said it was not their intention to kill the victim, but just to rob her.

The investigation is still ongoing and efforts are being put in place to arrest other suspects still at large. They will all be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.

