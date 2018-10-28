Police parade four suspected armed robbers in Ondo

The Police in Ondo state have apprehended four suspected armed robbers who specialise in robbing residents of their vehicles.

The suspects were arrested along Benin/Ore express-road, with a Toyota Highlander, stolen at Ibafo, Ogun state

Parading the suspects before journalists, spokesperson of the state police command, Femi Joseph said the suspects are still being investigated.

