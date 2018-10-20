Home News Popular preacher, two church leaders found dead in Umuahia
Popular preacher, two church leaders found dead in Umuahia
News
Nigeria
0

Popular preacher, two church leaders found dead in Umuahia

0
0
now viewing

Popular preacher, two church leaders found dead in Umuahia

now playing

Buhari condemns communal violence in Kaduna, others

now playing

BREAKING: At last, Senator Shehu Sani quits APC

now playing

Nnamdi Kanu confirms new video showing him in Jerusalem - Lawyer

now playing

Video: Customs strike force intercepts imported stew from China

now playing

Buhari pledges to improve on gains recorded in anti-terrorism war

Image result for Popular preacher, two church leaders found dead in UmuahiaResidents of Olokoro in Umuahia South Council Area of Abia state are still in shock following the discovery of three decomposing bodies in a building, one of which is identified as that of a popular preacher in the area.

The Abia state police command said it received a distress call of an unusual smell emitting from this building and has in light of current findings, commenced investigations into the cause of the multiple deaths.

The bodies of the Senior Pastor of Wings of Glory Church Blessed Iwuayanwu, assistant Pastor Kalu Ikeagu and the church’s women leader, Ruth Andrew, were found after they went missing and didn’t make last Sunday’s church service.

The state police command has deposited the decomposed bodies in a mortuary, while the remaining belonging of the deceased persons have been taken to the state C.I.D for further investigation and safe keep by the police.

Related Posts

Buhari condemns communal violence in Kaduna, others

TVCN 0

BREAKING: At last, Senator Shehu Sani quits APC

TVCN 0

Nnamdi Kanu confirms new video showing him in Jerusalem – Lawyer

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies