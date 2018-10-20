Popular preacher, two church leaders found dead in Umuahia

Residents of Olokoro in Umuahia South Council Area of Abia state are still in shock following the discovery of three decomposing bodies in a building, one of which is identified as that of a popular preacher in the area.

The Abia state police command said it received a distress call of an unusual smell emitting from this building and has in light of current findings, commenced investigations into the cause of the multiple deaths.

The bodies of the Senior Pastor of Wings of Glory Church Blessed Iwuayanwu, assistant Pastor Kalu Ikeagu and the church’s women leader, Ruth Andrew, were found after they went missing and didn’t make last Sunday’s church service.

The state police command has deposited the decomposed bodies in a mortuary, while the remaining belonging of the deceased persons have been taken to the state C.I.D for further investigation and safe keep by the police.

