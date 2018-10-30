Home News President Buhari arrives Kaduna, set to be briefed by Gov El- Rufai on state crisis
President Buhari arrives Kaduna, set to be briefed by Gov El- Rufai on state crisis
News
Nigeria
0

President Buhari arrives Kaduna, set to be briefed by Gov El- Rufai on state crisis

0
0
now viewing

President Buhari arrives Kaduna, set to be briefed by Gov El- Rufai on state crisis

now playing

24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs

now playing

Buhari condemns communal violence in Kaduna, others

now playing

Just In: Gunmen kill two, injure five policemen in Kaduna

Kajuru-Violence-TVCNews
now playing

Two die in Kaduna as government declares curfew

now playing

Another eight people killed by cattle rustlers in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El- Rufai of Kaduna State, Emir of Zazzau, Dr.Shehu Idris and two others are to speak during today’s meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President arrived at the Nigerian Airforce Base (NAF) ,Kaduna state at 10.10am via a presidential aircraft.

The President is in the state to meet stakeholders including religious and traditional rulers over the crisis that erupted in the state.

According to the programme of event, the Secretary General of the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu and the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop George Jonathan Dodo are to speak for the Muslims and Christians communities respectively.

After the four speeches, the President would then deliver his remarks, the programme of event indicated.

It would be recalled that while the dust raised by the criss that erupted in Kasuwan Maganin in the Southern part was settling down, the killing of the Agom Adara, Maiwada Galadima at the weekend ignited another round of violence.

The 24 hours curfew imposed on the state following the crisis was only reviewed on Sunday to 6.am to 5.pm.

Related Posts

24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs

TVCN 0

Buhari condemns communal violence in Kaduna, others

TVCN 0

Just In: Gunmen kill two, injure five policemen in Kaduna

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies