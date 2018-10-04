Home News President Buhari meets APC governors
President Buhari meets APC governors
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with State governors on the platform of the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports early arrivals for the meeting slated for 12:30 p.m., included the governors of Ondo, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Kebbi, Imo, Plateau, Nasarawa and Zamfara states.

Although the agenda of the meeting was unknown, a presidential source told NAN that it may not be unconnected with the political developments in the governors states.

NAN observed that some of the APC governors were not happy with the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on the primaries in their respective states.

Some of the governors are also not comfortable with the party’s decision to offer automatic tickets to some lawmakers because of their loyalty during the mass defection to the opposition parties.

It would be recalled that two of the APC governors, Malam Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and his counterpart of Ondo, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu met with Buhari on a similar mission.

