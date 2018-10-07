Home International Presidential election: Voting ends, counting starts in Cameroon
Image result for Voting ends, counting starts in CameroonPolls have closed and vote-counting begun in Cameroon’s presidential election, in which President Paul Biya is seeking to extend his rule.

85-year old Biya is running for office a seventh time, and will likely win, which in turn could see him stay until he is at least 92.

The vote took place in the midst of fighting and threats from separatists that prevented residents in English-speaking regions from voting.

Main opposition Social Democratic Front party candidate voted in Douala and called for transparency in vote counting.

