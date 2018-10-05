Home News Primaries: Tinubu commends APC members for peaceful conduct
Primaries: Tinubu commends APC members for peaceful conduct
Primaries: Tinubu commends APC members for peaceful conduct

Image result for Primaries: Tinubu commends APC members for peaceful conductNational leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has commended APC members for acknowledging party supremacy and conducting themselves peacefully in all the primary elections conducted in the State.

Tinubu also commented on the decision of the National Working Committee to hold a Rerun of the APC Senate and House of Reps primary elections today (Friday).

The APC National Working Committee had on Tuesday ordered a rerun of the primary elections for senate and house of representatives across Lagos for Friday (today).

The house of Assembly primary is also holding today as at the time of filing this report.

 

