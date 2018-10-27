Professional efficiency: Police call for better funding

Coordinator of the Police Endowment Fund, Sunday Balogun has called for support from private institutions to shore up government’s effort at bettering the lives of the Nigerian police.

Speaking to TVC News, Sunday Balogun said poor funding is a major problem bedeviling the efficiency of Nigeria’s lead internal security agency, the Nigeria Police.

Balogun explained that funding gaps by the Federal Government continues to worsen the already deplorable state of police facilities thereby hampering operations.

Balogun emphasized that the security of lives and property requires an inclusive effort.

