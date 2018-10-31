PSG’s Edinson Cavani wins golden foot award

Paris St. Germain striker Edinson Cavani has been awarded the 2018 international Golden Foot soccer award in Monaco.

Organised by the World Champions Club, the award recognises the best active footballer of the year aged 28 and over and is based on votes by media as well as members of the public.

Cavani beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and fellow Uruguay forward Luis Suarez to the title.

Cavani has scored double digits goals every season since the 2008/2009 season including 46 goals in 106 games for Uruguay, winning the Copa America in 2011.

