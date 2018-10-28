Putin urges Syria Constitutional Committee to commence work

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a constitutional committee for Syria should start work and that Moscow will actively take part in that work.

Speaking after the four-way Syria summit with leaders of Turkey, France and Germany in Istanbul, Putin also told the joint news conference he hoped that Turkey would finish creating a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib province soon.

Ankara and Moscow brokered the deal last month to create a demilitarized zone in the northwest Idlib region.

