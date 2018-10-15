Qualifier: Super Eagles train ahead Libya return match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had their first Training session Monday evening in Sfax Tunisia ahead of this weekend second leg 2019 Africa Nations cup qualifier against Libya.

The three-time AFCON winners brighten their chances of qualifying for Cameroon 2019 with a comprehensive 4-0 win against the Mediterranean Knights at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

Gernot Rohr’s charges occupy second position in Group E with six points from three games, one less than the Bafana Bafana of south Africa who are on seven points.

Former Board member Nigeria football Association Emmanuel Ibru has backed the team to qualify for the Nations cup in Cameroon.

