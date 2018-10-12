Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter marries in royal style

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie today married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in front of celebrities and Britain’s senior royals including Prince Harry and wife Meghan who wed at the same venue in May.

Eugenie, 28, younger daughter of the queen’s third child, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, tied the knot with Brooksbank, 32, in a traditional ceremony in the castle’s 15th Century St George’s Chapel.

The 92-year-old queen and her husband Philip, 97, who has retired from official engagements, were joined by other royals and celebrities including Hollywood stars Liv Tyler and Demi Moore, models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and singer Ellie Goulding.

