Retirement: Ex-DSS spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar loses suit against FG
Retirement: Ex-DSS spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar loses suit against FG

Retirement: Ex-DSS spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar loses suit against FG

Image result for Ex-DSS spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar loses bid to upturn retirementThe National Industrial Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by a former spokesperson of the Department Of State Services , Marilyn Ogar, over her retirement from office in September 2015.

Delivering judgment in the suit , the court held that the summons filed by Marilyn Ogar was invalid because it was filed two years and seven months after President Muhammadu Buhari approved her compulsory retirement from office.

It said that the original summons failed to disclose any reasonable cause of action and was not served on the Attorney General of the Federation, the DSS and the agency’s Director General

Marilyn Ogar and 44 others were demoted and compulsorily retired by the Federal Government in 2015.

