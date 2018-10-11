Home News Rivers APC rejects sack, Magnus Abe hails court ruling
Image result for Rivers APC kicks, Magnus Abe hails court ruling on ExcoThe All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has rejected the sack of its executive by a High Courtin Port Harcourt, describing it as an effort in futility.

The affected officials said the tenure of the Ojukaye Amachree leadership remains protected by an Abuja High Court ruling delivered last month.

They accuse some aggrieved members of the APC of colluding with the PDP to weaken APC’s chances of victory in the 2019 polls.

Senator Abe hails judgement

A top APC leader in Rivers, Senator Magnus Abe wants his party, to comply with the court judgment, that sacked the Ojukaye Amachree-executive.

He told his supporters at a rally in Port Harcourt this, and urged the national working committee of APC to uphold the result of direct primaries, conducted by the Peter Odike led faction of the party.

He is insisting that he is the authentic Governorship Candidate of the APC, in Rivers State.

