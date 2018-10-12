Rohr backs Ighalo to shine against Libya in 2019 Nations Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr says Odion Ighalo was called up for the team’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Libya due to his consistent scoring form in the Chinese Super League for Changchun Yatai.

Ighalo has scored 20 Chinese Super League goals for Changchun Yatai so far this season, but has barely been impressive for the Super Eagles after the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Rohr who is targeting his first home win in the AFCON qualifiers having lost to South Africa last June also confirmed that Paderborn left back Jamilu Collins could make his official Super Eagles debut against Libya on Saturday after closely monitoring him at his German club.

However, Rohr admits that competition for the left-full-back position is open in the absence of Elderson Echiejile, who has yet to secure a new club.Ola Aina and Bryan Idowu are the other left-back options available for Rohr.

Share this: Tweet



