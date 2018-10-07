Rohr backs youngsters ahead of Libya match

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr said he is banking on the abundant pool of talents as well as the youthfulness of his team to triumph over Libya.

The two nations will clash in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers (Group E) later this month.

The German tactician is hopeful that the Super Eagles will get positive results against the Mediterranean Knights.

Watford’s 22-year-old striker Issac Success, Torino defender Ola Aina and FC Porto’s Chidozie Awaziem have all been included in the Super Eagles squad.

Nigeria will host Libya in Kaduna on October the 12th and the return leg is set to be played in Tunisia three days later.

