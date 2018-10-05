Home #OsunVotes Saraki, Dogara, Secondus, lead protest against Osun election result
Image result for Saraki, Dogara, Secondus, lead protest to INEC against Osun election resultLeaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party have protested against the outcome of the Osun State Governorship election at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja.

PDP leaders including Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, led the protesters to the commission after they had earlier converged at the national headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.

The protesters want INEC to declare PDP candidate Ademola Adeleke as winner of last month’s Governorship election in Osun state.

Also among the protesters were Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Niger State Governor and presidential aspirant Sule Lamido; Senator Dino Melaye, among others.

The protest is coming few minutes after governor Rauf Aregbesola led Osun governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola to President Muahhamdu Buhari at the presidential villa.

