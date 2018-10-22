Saudi Arabia admits Journalists Jamal Khashoggi was murdered

Saudi Arabia has blamed the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on a “rogue operation”, in essence, giving a new, conflicting account of the death of the journalist.

They had initially said he had left the consulate on October 2nd but on Friday admitted for the first time he was dead, saying he had been killed in a fight.

Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said “the murder” had been a “tremendous mistake” and denied that Saudi’s powerful crown Prince had ordered it.

He added that his government would punish those responsible for his “murder.”

