SEC seeks more organised commodity exchange market

The Securities and Exchange Commission said there is need for a more organised commodities exchange market in the country to enhance economic growth and development.

Acting Director-General of SEC, Mary Uduk disclosed that the Commodities market is an integral part of the economy which potentials are yet to be fully harnessed.

According to her, promoting commodity exchange provides a transparent pricing mechanism, promotes attractiveness of agribusiness, fosters financial inclusion, improves quality of agricultural output and profitability as well as government revenue amongst others.

Share this: Tweet



