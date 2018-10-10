Senate hopeful tasks losers of APC primaries on party interest

Hon Aishatu Binani Ahmed has charged losers at the just concluded All Progressives Congress’ primaries in Adamawa Centre Senatorial zone to work towards APC victory in 2019.

Speaking shortly after being declared APC candidate for the zone, Binani said the task before APC faithful is to win all elective poss in the state.

According to her, interest of APC should be a matter of concern to all members. She however sued for peace among aspirants who could not secure the party ticket.

She thanked Governor Jibrilla Bindow and other party leaders for providing enabling environment for all at the party primaries.

Former of House of representative member Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed( Binani) was declared the winner of APC Adamawa centre senatorial election having polled 1,282 votes to beat Aliyu Wakili Boya (599), Umar Suleman (334), Ibrahim Abubakar and Ibrahim Bello to secure the party’s ticket.

