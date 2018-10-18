Senate in rowdy session over sitting arrangement

The Nigerian Senate dissolved into a rowdy session on wednesday, following Senate President Bukola Saraki’s failure to allow Godswill Akpabio speak from a seat not assigned to him.

The rowdy atmosphere was a fall out of a point of privilege by Albert Akpan, Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East, who accused the APC in the state of plotting to foment trouble ahead of the 2019 elections.

Godswill Akpabio sought to respond to the allegation using the microphone of his closest neighbour, Ali Ndume since the one on where he was sitting did not function.

Akpabio, a former Minority Leader, defected to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party in August while the National Assembly was on annual recess and has since not been allocated a new seat.

Saraki insisted that Akpabio should move to another seat where there is a working microphone.

The Leader later apologised for his utterances. The Senate President on his part, assured the legislators he was not being vindictive in any way

Saraki subsequently directed the Senate Clerk to allocate a seat to Akpabio by next week.

Share this: Tweet



