Senate passes Amended Electoral Act bill, sets campaign spending limits

Nigeria’s upper chamber, Senate, on Tuesday for the third time, read the amended electoral Act Bill, and passed it.

The bill was passed after the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Suleiman Nazif, presented the report for a review.

The bill identifies criteria for substitution of candidates, limits of campaign expenses, and problems related to the omission of names of candidates or logo of political parties.

Lawmakers resolved to set campaign spending limits for senatorial elections at N250 million and N100 million for House of Representatives.

The bill had earlier been rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari due to “some drafting issues”

