The Senate is to investigate a $3.8 billion subsidy budget allegedly spent by state-oil company, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.

The lawmakers have now set up an ad-hoc committee headed by House Leader, Ahmed Lawan, to probe the allegations of illegal subsidy funds being managed by the NNPC.

Senator Abiodun Olujimi from Ekiti state drew the lawmakers’ attention to

alleged mismanagement of the subsidy fund, which she claimed is being managed by just two officials.

Share this: Tweet