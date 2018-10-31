Senator Adeleke arraigned for exam malpractices, granted bail

The Senator representing Osun west senatorial district and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been arraigned along with four others in an alleged exam malpractices charge brought against them by the Inspector General of Police.

The court granted Adeleke bail in self recognition as a senator but will however deposit his international passport with the court registrar and can travel out of the country when court grants his permission to do so and he is to also sign a bond that he would attend the trail.

The second defendant, Sikiru Adeleke and the third defendant, Aregbeshola Mufutau the principal of the School, Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, were granted bail in the sum of N2m (two million naira) each and one surety each in the like sum.

The sureties must have property in Abuja and the court registrar will verify the title of the property, they are to also deposits their traveling passport with the court.

The presiding judge, I.E Ekwo, however adjourned trail to Dec 17,18 and 19. Prosecution counsel, Asst Commissioner of Police, Simon Laung did not object to the bail of the defendant. He said Police granted them administrative bail and that they didn’t jump bail.

