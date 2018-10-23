Senator Umeh urges Buhari to appoint Southeast into National Defence Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to appoint a representative of the South-East into the National Defence Council and the National security council.

Ethnic sentiments boiled over on the red floor of the senate when Victor Umeh representing Anambra central senatorial district ruffled some feathers by moving a motion on the floor of the senate

He believes the current status quo does not reflect federal character. Senator Eyinanya Abaribe from Abia south was quick to second the motion. He once led the senate south east caucus to raise this issue with President

Buhari.

Senators in opposition of the motion took a swipe at the mover wondering why such an issue was politicised.

The session in the red chambers was getting rowdy and Senate president Bukola Saraki had to intervene, refusing to be drawn into a debate likely to fray some nerves.

The debate appeared to gather steam at the beginning..but counter arguments soon lowered the tide.

Senator UMEH not satisfied with the way his motion was casually noted by the senate president…addressed the press corp of the senate to further buttress his point.

The president has received knocks over the perceived sectional appointment of security chiefs in the country and there are growing calls to review these appointments, but Mr. President is yet to bow to pressure.

